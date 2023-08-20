ISAAH MHLANGA: Logistics logjams wrecking economy
All these costly frictions on the economy will possibly never be quantifiable, but the results are visible in the high unemployment rate and the rising costs of goods
20 August 2023 - 07:09
Transport and logistics are the oil that keeps the South African economic machine running smoothly. When a machine is not lubricated, its parts experience friction and it eventually grinds to a halt.
The South African economic machine has seen its lubricant ravaged, reducing economic growth and job creation, and increasing the cost of moving goods and people. ..
