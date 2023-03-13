Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
The agribusiness confidence index fell to its lowest level since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter, indicating the extent to which farmers and other role players in the value chain are feeling the squeeze of the power crisis and a host of other factors.
The survey, compiled by the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) and Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), covers businesses operating in all agricultural subsectors...
Agribusiness confidence smashed back to early Covid era
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
