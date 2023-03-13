Economy

Agribusiness confidence smashed back to early Covid era

Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors

13 March 2023 - 15:55 Andries Mahlangu
UPDATED 13 March 2023 - 23:00

The agribusiness confidence index fell to its lowest level since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter, indicating the extent to which farmers and other role players in the value chain are feeling the squeeze of the power crisis and a host of other factors.

The survey, compiled by the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) and Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), covers businesses operating in all agricultural subsectors...

