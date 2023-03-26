OPINION
FHULUFHELO BADUGELA: Teaching Africa’s digital entrepreneurs the language of funding
MultiChoice Group launches programme to show Africa’s SMEs how to get a bigger slice of the global venture capital pie
26 March 2023 - 08:06
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups across Africa must be able to upscale and grow to transcend the limitations of an emerging economy. To do that they need the know-how and networks to access markets and funding to unlock growth opportunities. Therefore, it’s critical that Africa’s entrepreneurs learn to pitch to potential investors.
Small businesses hold the key to Africa’s continued economic expansion. SMEs create 80% of all jobs — a fundamental engine for growth. Developing SMEs means developing opportunities for the continent’s people...
