OPINION
As blackouts bite, a sharing economy could save SMEs
A model where small and medium-sized businesses share battery storage units, portable generators and solar panels could keep them in business
Worldwide, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of a thriving economy. They make up a substantial portion of companies and are estimated to contribute more than 87% of jobs globally.
A recent World Economic Forum report showed major disruptions affect the value chain of SMEs significantly more than they do larger enterprises. Disruptions, such as Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions, often lead to failure among these businesses...
