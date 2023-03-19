Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa can help us is to be misguided. He is not interested and is unable to free himself from the clutches of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Samantha Nobubele Mkandhla is the head of philanthropy and partnerships at Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
A recent editorial in Business Day raised a perennial governance hot potato: on just how many boards should a single individual be able to serve? The tenor of the article was that the chair of Capitec should focus on that role, and risked being distracted by chairing two other boards as well.
It’s an important issue. While a seat on the board was once a gentleman’s job, the crown of a successful business career, the development of new ideas on governance and its importance mean that business acumen and experience are no longer anything like enough. Specific technical skills in governance are now mandatory, as are the personal or social skills that support critical thinking and collaborative exchanges. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PARMI NATESAN: Board members should not take on too many directorships
Serving on a board takes up much more time than it used to, and governance suffers if members have too many other commitments
A recent editorial in Business Day raised a perennial governance hot potato: on just how many boards should a single individual be able to serve? The tenor of the article was that the chair of Capitec should focus on that role, and risked being distracted by chairing two other boards as well.
It’s an important issue. While a seat on the board was once a gentleman’s job, the crown of a successful business career, the development of new ideas on governance and its importance mean that business acumen and experience are no longer anything like enough. Specific technical skills in governance are now mandatory, as are the personal or social skills that support critical thinking and collaborative exchanges. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.