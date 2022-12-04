Ramaphosa exit won’t change policy, Godongwana says

Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Friday he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to remain in the job but if he does quit it will not affect economic policy.
Ramaphosa is seen as the driving force behind South Africa’s bid to liberalise its power sector and throw its economy open to private investment, but Godongwana emphasised that policy is determined by the ANC and isn’t tied to any individual...
