TONY SIMPSON AND PAUL CALVEY: Sports’ appetite for Africa could boost economies
African countries would do well not to focus solely on sports such as football, which are already popular on the continent. So-called challenger sports can also be economically beneficial
03 March 2024 - 05:33
There is a growing appetite for international sporting competitions to be held in Africa. In 2023 South Africa hosted the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup and the Netball World Cup, while Cape Town became the first African city to host a Formula E e-Prix.
In 2027 South Africa is set to host the ODI Cricket World Cup in partnership with Namibia and Zimbabwe. Other large sporting events in the pipeline include Morocco co-hosting the Fifa World Cup in 2030, and the long-awaited return of Formula 1 to the continent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.