Developing countries win fight to discuss climate change support at COP27
He may get to realise that we will be left behind in a big way, writes Sam Mkokeli
Zinhle Tyikwe is the CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Nairobi this week, where a new visa-free arrangement for Kenyans entering South Africa was announced. That was a significant move. Thinking facetiously, we may need to send him out more often to get him moving on important decisions to help our economy and those of other countries on the continent.
Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta initiated talks on opening the borders in a controlled way in 2016 — never mind the ease-of-movement ideals of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development more than a decade earlier. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SAM MKOKELI: Maybe more travel in Africa will focus Cyril’s mind
He may get to realise that we will be left behind in a big way, writes Sam Mkokeli
President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Nairobi this week, where a new visa-free arrangement for Kenyans entering South Africa was announced. That was a significant move. Thinking facetiously, we may need to send him out more often to get him moving on important decisions to help our economy and those of other countries on the continent.
Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta initiated talks on opening the borders in a controlled way in 2016 — never mind the ease-of-movement ideals of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development more than a decade earlier. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.