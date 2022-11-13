Developing countries win fight to discuss climate change support at COP27
He may get to realise that we will be left behind in a big way, writes Sam Mkokeli
Zinhle Tyikwe is the CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has tested the resilience of people, infrastructure and systems in remarkable ways. The country had become a hi-tech hub, and it was anticipated that war would bring innovation to an end.
But, just as the pandemic taught businesses how to use digital platforms to become more resilient, so did the invasion demonstrate new meanings of resilience...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Ukraine gives war clouds a new twist
Russian invasion forces Ukrainian data to flee
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has tested the resilience of people, infrastructure and systems in remarkable ways. The country had become a hi-tech hub, and it was anticipated that war would bring innovation to an end.
But, just as the pandemic taught businesses how to use digital platforms to become more resilient, so did the invasion demonstrate new meanings of resilience...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.