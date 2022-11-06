Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
SIZWE GODIDE-MBELE: SA needs to right the wrong in its country investment strategy
The project will fail unless there is effective collaboration between the presidency, Treasury and other relevant departments
In May the presidency presented an inaugural draft country investment strategy (CIS) that aims “to position South Africa as a key preferred African investment destination by attracting and facilitating quality foreign and domestic direct investment into the country in a well-co-ordinated manner, anchored by quality institutions and robust economic infrastructure networks”.
Logically, the CIS is supposed to analyse economic indicators and give direction on strategic and tactical resource allocations. It typically should assess the portfolio of competencies (and capabilities), review and (re)position investment strategies, and give guidance on what the country should focus on...
