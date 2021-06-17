R350m of SAA’s blocked funds remain in Zimbabwe
SAA has been unable to access the funds due to Zimbabwe’s severe shortage of foreign-currency
17 June 2021 - 16:49
SAA is in discussions with the Zimbabwean government to repatriate R350m of blocked funds from ticket sales that it has been unable to access from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, according to the airline’s interim CEO, Thomas Kgokolo.
SAA has been unable to access the funds due to Zimbabwe’s severe shortage of foreign currency. An unsolicited offer in 2020 by Zimbabwe-based mining company Imani Mining to repatriate the funds for a fee has been rejected by SAA and the department of public enterprises...
