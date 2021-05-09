Opinion

HILARY JOFFE: What a difference a year makes for a bouncing-ball currency

It’s been the best-performing large emerging-market currency this year. Why is the rand looking so strong?

09 May 2021 - 00:08 Hilary Joffe

The rand has been around and about lately, but early on Friday it was back at R14.20 to the dollar — a far cry from the R19 at which it cratered little more than a year ago, as global markets went into Covid-crisis mode.

So why is the rand looking so strong?..

