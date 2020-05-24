Money

How to ... Cope after being retrenched

The retrenchment announcement is something one can never be prepared for, says ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy

24 May 2020 - 05:04 Margaret Harris
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Many South Africans have had to cope with the devastating news that they will be retrenched as companies battle to survive amid the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devan Moonsamy, the CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute, says: “The retrenchment announcement is something one can never be prepared for. It is also something you don't want to hear.”

Moonsamy has the following advice:

  • Find out what your rights are and what type of retrenchment package you will be eligible for.
  • Get yourself signed up at the Unemployment Insurance Fund as soon as you can. The fund is already under pressure due to the number of people who are filing, so the sooner you file your claim the better.
  • Tell credit providers that you will soon be out of work and try to work out a way to cope with repayments during this time.
  • You may want to have a public meltdown and tell your manager exactly what you think of him/her, but this is not the time to burn bridges. Things could be very different in a few months, and it makes sense to stay on good terms with your former colleagues and bosses.
  • Being retrenched is devastating — you cannot expect to take the news lightly. Make sure you take care of your mental health at this time and talk to friends, family or a professional to help you though this very difficult time.

Consider your older self before raiding pension

Withdrawing your life savings before retirement is very risky
Money
1 week ago

Be aware of tax you'll pay on severance package

Your final package may include notice pay, severance pay and a gratuity
Money
4 weeks ago

GUGU SIDAKI: Keep those you support in loop on your finances

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown need discipline from both ourselves and the family we support
Money
2 weeks ago

ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Dealing with debt in lockdown

Gap in credit law does not allow for setback in your finances
Money
3 weeks ago

Retirement vs saving your job

Trustees must weigh calls for pension fund contribution holidays
Money
4 weeks ago

Popular Articles

Consider your older self before raiding pension

Money

Mistakes the rich never make

Money

Perils of cashing in on your car

Money

How your side gig is taxed depends on how you make the money

Money

Make your credit card work for you

Money

Related Articles

Pensions face new threat

Money

It's time to have those difficult conversations

Money

Get your house in order

Money

The constant rand plan a step to wealth creation

Money