Get your house in order

29 March 2020 - 00:02
Pandemics remind us how vulnerable we are. Make sure your financial house is in order should you be taken ill or die.

Check if your will is up to date and your family knows where to find it.

If you are in lockdown with only people who will inherit from you, you will not be able to amend your will, because heirs cannot sign as witnesses, and still inherit, says Harry Joffe, head of legal at Discovery Life.

Seek professional advice before doing any will amendments or new wills during this extraordinary time.

