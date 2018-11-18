Lifetime clubs can't make you stay

The Consumer Protection Act can help you exit a lifetime membership to a club — holiday or otherwise.

The act comprehensively addresses how you can cancel a contract that doesn't provide you with the benefits you expect. Yet consumers are still finding themselves bound to holiday clubs and stuck in rental-pool contracts.

Jeffreys Bay policeman Mzwamadoda Grootboom has been struggling for a year to cancel a lifetime contract with Vacation Hub International, a Cape Town-based travel club. Grootboom and his wife bought into the club after being lured to a presentation on the pretext they had won a prize.

The Grootbooms are members of another club — The Holiday Club — and were told at the Vacation Hub presentation that the two clubs had an agreement which entitled Vacation Hub to market The Holiday Club's "points" to international holidaymakers.

They paid Vacation Hub an activation fee of R14,000, a documentation fee of R400 and signed up for a monthly service fee of R2,333 plus a "reliance benefit" contribution of R710 a month.

The day after signing they realised that although membership of Vacation Hub had been sold to them as offering discounts on holidays, they were in fact paying for this every month. Then they googled Vacation Hub International and came across a warning issued by The Holiday Club entitled "Vacation Hub International is no friend of ours", refuting any association with Vacation Hub.

"And on Hello Peter I found bad stories of pensioners saying they were hooked in for years. So I decided to cancel," said Mzwamadoda Grootboom.

But when he called to cancel the contract, he was told that "field workers" were not in the office and, without the hard-copy contracts, the cancellation could not be processed. He was asked to call back in two weeks. When he did so, he was told the five-day cooling-off period, applicable to transactions arising from direct marketing, had expired and he was not entitled to cancel without incurring a cancellation penalty.

When he objected, saying he had cancelled telephonically, he was told it was invalid and ought to have been done in

writing.

Hannelie Jacobs, the member service manager for Vacation Hub International, responded, saying: "The Consumer Protection Act states in general that you must submit your notice in writing and our agreement specifies how to send it in writing.

"If you adhere to the process as agreed to by both parties, you will have a tracking number and proof of delivery within the cooling-off period. Nothing and no-one can stop you from sending your notice within the cooling-off period. We have refunded every member who has delivered their notice as per the terms and conditions."