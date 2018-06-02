Buy a home like you would a car

Buying property on an instalment basis, rather than by taking out a mortgage, is gaining traction and a new finance company has entered the market offering loans for this old but relatively little-used method for property purchases.

Judging by the R900-billion mortgage bond market, South African banks seem comfortable sticking to providing home loans to consumers who buy the traditional way.

Instalment sales, provided for in terms of Roman Dutch law, are regulated under the Alienation of Land Act and have been traditionally used to finance low-cost housing and by developers selling their own stock.

Banks generally do not offer instalment sale finance.

Sentinel Homes CEO Renier Kriek has recently launched the finance offering for consumers who can afford to buy a property but who struggle to get bank financing because they are self-employed, foreign income-earners, lacking a credit record, or expatriates.

Kriek says that Sentinel Homes, launched in May, is broadening access to finance by offering loans for instalment sale purchases for properties between R500000 and R2.5-million for up to 95% of the value of the property, depending on the applicant's circumstances.

Loans will be made available initially to buyers in the Western Cape and will later be extended to other regions.

Gregory Connellan, a director at Chartwell Group, which has been offering instalment sale finance for properties in its own developments for the past 10 years, mainly in Gauteng and Durban, says legally there is not much difference between buying property on instalment and buying vehicles or furniture that way.

The cost of buying property through instalment sale is lower than buying property the traditional way because transfer duty is not paid upfront and bond registration costs do not apply, Connellan says.

The upfront cost of buying a R750000 property can easily be R35000, he says, whereas with instalment sale, the costs are less than R10000.