Scam hooks lawyer, but owner pays

A conveyancing attorney fell for a scam e-mail purporting to be from her client and making a last-minute request to transfer the proceeds from the sale of her house into another bank account. Now she is refusing to take responsibility for the loss.

Lynne Marshall and her partner Rick Lawrence engaged Botha & Venter Attorneys of Tygerberg to transfer their Muizenberg property to a new owner.

The property was registered in both their names, meaning they both had to sign all the sale-related documentation, including a written instruction to the conveyancers, on June 23 last year, to pay the proceeds of the sale into their Absa account, Marshall says.

After their bond was settled, and all fees paid, that amounted to R420000.

In mid-September, Marshall e-mailed the conveyancers to say she had not received the money as expected. In response, she received an e-mail from an assistant to attorney Ronelle Botha with proof of the payment that was made - not into the couple's Absa account, but into a Nedbank account in her name.

Botha & Venter had received what it thought was an e-mail from Marshall, requesting that the money be paid into the Nedbank account. The e-mail was sent hours after she had called the conveyancer without mentioning a change in her banking details.

"Ronelle Botha immediately opened a case of fraud at the Bellville police station and promised to keep us in the picture," Marshall says.

"She said it would take about three weeks to get information and that Nedbank had frozen the account.

"But that was the last we heard from her.

"We found out through our attorneys that the money had been taken out of the account immediately and there was no trace of it."