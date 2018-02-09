Companies

BCX focuses on new endeavours

09 February 2018 - 06:07 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK

Telkom subsidiary BCX plans to use the proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to build cyber-security, data analytics and internet of things (IoT) businesses, according to CEO Ian Russell.

Telkom said last year that BCX would simplify its structure and sell non-core assets, including businesses in other parts of Africa. Russell said on Thursday that BCX would launch a cyber-security business within the next few months, and that the move was a response to "pressing concerns" about data security.

The company also plans to grow its new data analytics business, which services retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) clients.

"There’s a lot of work going into that," Russell said. To scale the business, BCX has recently launched a data science academy and will sponsor the tuition of 100 students for the year. "Next year, we’re looking at doubling the size of that [programme], so we’re making a massive double-down investment in data analytics."

Meanwhile, BCX is running a number of pilot projects aimed at identifying IoT-use cases and making the business commercially viable. IoT refers to networks of sensors that collect data. "We are putting a lot of time and energy at the moment into smart farms and smart agriculture."

Five pilot programmes are being run on different farms across the country. One is aimed at developing large-scale wi-fi networks for farms, while another will test smart irrigation systems that could reduce water and electricity use by monitoring moisture levels in soil.

Russell said BCX would increasingly service its customers in international markets through partnerships, as it is selling businesses in Nigeria, Kenya and other markets.

"The plan is to really focus on SA as the core. We will still support customers elsewhere but we don’t need to own a business to support customers [in other markets]," he said. "The UK is slightly different — that’s there to service a couple of specific UK customers [with] very specific retail technology. So we will leave that there."

