DarkMatter, a UAE cyber-security company, is recruiting from the West

Abu Dhabi — A little-known cyber-security company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recruiting executives who have worked for Western intelligence services is turning over hundreds of millions of dollars a year, largely in contracts with the government, according to its CEO.

DarkMatter was founded three years ago in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, by CEO Faisal al-Bannai, an Emirati entrepreneur known for setting up regional cellphone retailer Axiom Telecom.

The majority of its work, 80%, is with the UAE government and related entities, which has included advising its federal cyber-security agency National Electronic Security Authority. This has helped the company, with ambitions to globally compete in the cyber-sphere with IBM and Lockheed Martin, to double its revenue each year.

"Today, we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars," Al-Bannai told Reuters at DarkMatter’s Abu Dhabi headquarters.

A UAE government representative was not available to comment on the claims.