Masego Tlhakanye is an on-air content and digital content producer at 5FM
What does a radio producer do?
A radio producer is a creator and director of radio shows. Along with generating and developing content ideas — stuff that’ll get more people tuning in and keep them listening for longer — I source guests and contributors as well as write on-air scripts for presenters. ..
My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Make people catch up with where you are going
