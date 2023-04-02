How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
What does your job as tax manager entail?
I am responsible for the tax function in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. My team and I work on tax deliverables, managing tax risk and compliance, identifying tax efficiencies and contributing towards the organisation’s long-term value creation. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: It's the 'aha' moments that make taking the risk worthwhile
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
What does your job as tax manager entail?
I am responsible for the tax function in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. My team and I work on tax deliverables, managing tax risk and compliance, identifying tax efficiencies and contributing towards the organisation’s long-term value creation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.