Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
Tell me about your job — what are your main tasks at work?
My role is to ensure the cohesive and consistent alignment between marketing messaging, brand positioning and business objectives across the group, while also providing strategic input into various Nedbank structures, committees and partnerships. ..
My Brilliant Career: From dreams of space to marketing, which is ‘not rocket science’
