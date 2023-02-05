Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
Circumstances have changed a lot for Ramaphosa since his first, rousing Sona — and not for the better, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Dr Randall Ortel is an occupational medical practitioner
What type of medicine do you practise?
I am an occupational medical practitioner, so I look at all staff issues. We deal with injuries on duty — if someone gets a needle-stick injury, for example. Also, we do hearing and eye tests, then interpret them. We have to make sure staff members are healthy enough to do their work...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My brilliant career: Attention to detail and being a good listener drive my success
Dr Randall Ortel is an occupational medical practitioner
What type of medicine do you practise?
I am an occupational medical practitioner, so I look at all staff issues. We deal with injuries on duty — if someone gets a needle-stick injury, for example. Also, we do hearing and eye tests, then interpret them. We have to make sure staff members are healthy enough to do their work...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.