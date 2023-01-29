Careers

My Brilliant Career: Constant improvement keeps customers and shareholders happy

Johan Gerber is the MD of Supercare Services Group

BL Premium
29 January 2023 - 06:32 Margaret Harris

Tell me about Supercare Services.

Supercare by Empact Group offers contract and specialised cleaning for a range of commercial, industrial, health-care, education, transport and retail environments...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.