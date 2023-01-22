Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national Covid lockdown did in 2020
People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Vaughan Pierce is the executive for environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
Tell me about your role and main duties at work.
I have an exciting role — ultimately, it underpins everything the business does. In a nutshell, I am responsible for sustainability, community and stakeholder engagement and corporate social responsibility at Pick n Pay...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: More than ‘beach clean-ups and handing out sandwiches’
Vaughan Pierce is the executive for environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay
Tell me about your role and main duties at work.
I have an exciting role — ultimately, it underpins everything the business does. In a nutshell, I am responsible for sustainability, community and stakeholder engagement and corporate social responsibility at Pick n Pay...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.