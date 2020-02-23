Careers My Brilliant Career: Success of an event lies in dedication and in the detail BL PREMIUM

What does running an events venue involve?

This industry either runs through your veins or it doesn't, no matter what area you specialise in. It's not enough to just be passionate about what we do, but wholeheartedly obsessed with attention to detail and the desire for the success of our clients' vision that they bring to life at The Park on 7.