How to ... avoid quiet promotion

Meet with your manager to discuss career plans and remuneration

BL Premium
18 June 2023 - 05:48 Margaret Harris

A quiet promotion is when talented, hard-working employees are given more responsibility, but their salaries stay the same.

“The term describes a situation where high-performing employees are punished for their success by being given more work and responsibilities, instead of being recognised and rewarded for their contributions. ..

