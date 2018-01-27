My Brilliant Career: Sticking to his guns until his trade expos are a hit
Clive Shedlock is the director of Conker Exhibitions, which manages the Comrades Marathon, among other events
28 January 2018 - 00:01
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.