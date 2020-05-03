Careers How to ... cope with home schooling Home schooling is a huge adjustment for everyone involved. Here is some advice for parents BL PREMIUM

Home schooling has become the second (unpaid) job of SA’s parents, and it’s a huge adjustment for everyone involved.

Sara Bronstein, principal of Torah Academy Primary School, says teachers understand that home schooling is a shock to parents, but teachers have also had to adapt. “They have had to re-invent themselves, their teaching, their skills and their methods. Everything they are familiar with.”