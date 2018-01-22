Why skills mismatch and joblessness stem from failed education system

A 2016 report published by the Labour Market Intelligence Partnership, a collaborative-research programme by the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Human Sciences Research Council, supports her assertions.

In the report, researchers recorded that a constraint for the post-school education and training system and the labour market was the quality of basic education. The department established initiatives to ensure that there was synergy between business and institutions of higher learning to "encourage universities to establish partnerships with the world of work". However, some of the country’s top universities say there are no holistic, active programmes with specific industries.

Wits University says students have to be trained to think independently and to apply knowledge acquired to tackle diverse problems in constantly changing workplaces. It prides itself on having a 50% enrolment of students for science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related studies, with humanities only accounting for 25% of enrolments and commerce, law and management 25%.

"This spread of registrations, together with the recent review of the university curricula, has placed Wits University graduates in an ideal position to respond to industry demands when they graduate.

"It also ideally equips them with the skills required for the Fourth Industrial Revolution," says the university’s academic deputy vice-chancellor, Prof Andrew Crouch.

But even students graduating from institutions ripe with resources need to be prepared for the structural mismatch between demand and supply in the labour market. According to the Labour Market Intelligence Partnership, the economy has a demand for highly skilled workers, while the country has a surplus of low-skilled workers.

"The economy should create more labour-intensive forms of growth in order to absorb the growing levels of people, particularly young people, as first-time labour market entrants," its study reads.

It documents research that found half of university graduates are employed in the community, social and personal services sector, which is dominated by the public sector, creating a distortion in the labour market since graduates are not being attracted to the private sector.

In December, the Department of Higher Education and Training invited public comment on the proposed National Skills Development Plan, which was developed to improve the integration of the post-school education and training system and the interface between it, tertiary education institutions and the world of work.

The plan will detail the policy goals contained in the white paper on postschool education and training. It calls for funding reforms; for systems and structures to be re-examined, focusing on Setas that are failing to meet targets and struggling with expensive and wasteful administrative systems.

Its aim is to create mechanisms for the Department of Higher Education and Training to "undertake specific interventions to support the development of the required capacity

to determine occupational demand", it reads.

Adapting to Changing Skill Needs, a report compiled by the Organisation for Economic

Co-operation and Development in 2017, found 52% of South African workers were employed in occupations for which they did not have the correct qualification, 27.9% were in jobs for which they were underqualified and 24% were overqualified for their jobs.

The Labour Market Intelligence Partnership remarks that the challenge for the government is to "contextually appropriate models for skills planning that takes into account the challenges of economic growth and inclusive development in SA.… The policy dilemma is how to respond to seemingly paradoxical imperatives given the diverse sets of development pathway," it says.

The proposed Skills Development Plan will outline ways in which the government can support the development of its citizens by ensuring they are fit for occupations in high demand and that it monitors and evaluates its systems to achieve this.

