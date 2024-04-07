How to... make sense of job hopping
Changing jobs too often can make you unhireable, says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm
It can be tempting to change jobs frequently, enjoying the package increases that come with each new job, but you may also find yourself having to explain the frequent jumps in your CV in interviews.
“Moving to a new role in a new company often comes with a financial boost. Negotiating a competitive package becomes easier when you’re in demand, and the allure of exponential financial gains can be hard to resist. But while job hopping may seem advantageous initially, there’s a tipping point, and you can soon find that too many frequent moves have made you unhireable and unattractive for the important roles. Essentially, after too many short-lived tenures, you could find yourself running out of road,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer...
