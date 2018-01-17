WISEMAN NKUHLU: Auditors and accountants have been given an integrity wake-up call

It is deeply disappointing that 27% of children in SA who have attended school for six years are unable to read with understanding. In Tanzania, this figure is only 4%. GDP per capita is almost 50% higher in Gabon than it is in SA. The average citizen of Senegal can expect to live for almost four more years than the average South African.

As chancellor of the University of Pretoria, it breaks my heart whenever I meet highly talented graduates who intend to leave our country and not return. Sadly, I meet such young people all too often. The reasons that South Africans do worse than so many others who live elsewhere on the continent are varied and complex, but solving this will not be helped if many of our cleverest young people see a better future for themselves only outside of SA.

All leaders have the responsibility for making sure the right environment is created so that future generations can thrive in our country. Sure, this will take much-improved political leadership, but having the right environment extends beyond the government into almost all areas of society, especially in the institutions and organisations on whose probity, expertise and independence we all depend.

The chartered accountant qualification is such an institution. It is only awarded to people who have successfully studied and trained for years and many who have the qualification go on to have careers in which they advise or run businesses and public sector organisations. It is internationally recognised because it is carefully regulated and its standards are strictly enforced.

I qualified as a chartered accountant in 1976 because I wanted to play a part in equipping SA with the financial knowledge and skills it needed to become a prosperous democracy. I felt the weight of responsibility from holding the qualification and have spent the past 40 years promoting the benefits that SA derives from having a pool of chartered accountants.

The auditing profession is another vital institution. It is only with properly audited information that financial markets can function, companies can access financing and governments can make confident policy decisions. It is no exaggeration to say that our economy would seize up if we did not have corporate and public accounts independently verified by people who are qualified, lack bias and show professional scepticism. In exchange for the respect that an auditor’s official opinion should command, auditors must never forget their obligation to the public, particularly in a transforming country like SA. Because here, beyond their statutory role, auditors represent a vital line of defence against misrepresentation, deception and fraud.