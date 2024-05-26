Heineken MD calls for tax relief to grow industry
SA wine producers face challenges including production costs rising by double the compound annual growth rate in recent years
26 May 2024 - 08:39
The government must offer local wine producers tax relief if the country is to take advantage of favourable trade conditions.
This is the view of the MD of Heineken Beverages, Jordi Borrut, who told the South Africa Wine Summit in Cape Town on Thursday that excise duty is very high in this country compared to other markets, and along with inflation pressures on wine production, this presents a big challenge for the local market...
