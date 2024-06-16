Premier seeks new markets, new products
17 June 2024 - 06:19
Food producer Premier Group is eyeing an entry into Saudi Arabia for its feminine hygiene products as it pursues growth opportunities in the Middle East.
CEO Kobus Gertenbach, said the company had “an active export programme that tries to build markets for our products” across many countries. ..
