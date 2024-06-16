How to... get ready for 4IR
17 June 2024 - 05:32
The new technologies of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) have changed the way we work, so it is important to learn new skills to ensure you are not left behind.
“In labour-intensive and potentially hazardous industries like manufacturing and mining, 4IR can increase productivity, reduce incidents of injury and improve long-term worker wellbeing,” says Leigh-Ann Revill, CEO and principal at Chartall Business College...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.