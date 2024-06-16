‘French centre must hold or crisis looms’
17 June 2024 - 06:00
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Friday that the eurozone’s second-biggest economy faced the risk of a financial crisis if either the far Right or Left won the coming parliamentary election because of their heavy spending plans.
Political uncertainty has already triggered a brutal sell-off of French bonds and stocks after President Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly called the election, following a trouncing of his ruling centrist party by Marine Le Pen’s eurosceptic National Rally (RN) in European Parliament elections last Sunday...
