Transaction Capital eyes call centre growth to revive business
The group has restructured its businesses by selling noncore assets and also renegotiating debt repayments with lenders to save the business
Transaction Capital is looking at growth in the booming call centre industry as it looks to revive its ailing operations after the unbundling of its pre-owned vehicle business WeBuyCars in April. The company is repositioning its operations after being hit hard by losses at its struggling SA Taxi business.
The group has restructured its businesses by selling noncore assets and also renegotiating debt repayments with lenders to save the business. After the unbundling and listing of WeBuyCars, Transaction Capital is left with Nutun, a company that runs call centres to collect debt and also provide customer services to blue chip clients in South Africa, the US, UK and Australia, and 75% of heavily indebted Mobalyz, formerly known as Gomo, which provides insurance and credit to SA Taxi clients to purchase taxis...
