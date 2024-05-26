Netcare reports surge in mental health admissions
Netcare owns 14 mental health hospitals with 1,007 beds. It said that paid patient days grew 7% in the half-year to March
26 May 2024 - 07:41
Private hospital group Netcare has recorded an increase in mental health admissions and announced plans to open two new hospitals in the next two years.
Netcare owns 14 mental health hospitals with 1,007 beds. It said that paid patient days grew 7% in the half-year to March with the new Netcare Akeso Gqeberha facility contributing 5.2% of this growth. Occupancy at its mental health unit is 74.5% this month...
