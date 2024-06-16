GUGU LOURIE: TFG bashes its way to e-commerce success
17 June 2024 - 06:27
South African e-tailers are facing stiff competition from international companies — though Bash, the e-commerce platform of JSE-listed retailer TFG, appears to be gaining traction with its “local is lekker” stance.
Tech-savvy local Gen Z shoppers have become adept at hunting for deals from Shein and Temu. These Chinese-backed marketplaces attract price-conscious shoppers with trendy products at rock-bottom prices...
