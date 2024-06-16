Copper 360 forecast hit by load-shedding
17 June 2024 - 06:09
Load-shedding played a role in Copper 360 missing its production and financial targets in the year ended February, says CEO Jan Nelson.
The company, which mines old copper dumps in the Northern Cape, boasts a R2.8bn market capitalisation and was listed on the JSE in April 2023. ..
