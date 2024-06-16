SAM MKOKELI: Buckle-up for a bumpy ride on a fake GNU
A pay-as-you-go cabinet in the offing
We are closer to a “pay-as-you-go” government than to a government of national unity (GNU). The idea of a GNU is just a ruse to dilute the perception of a previously unthinkable coalition between the ANC and the DA. Other parties will be there simply as props.
On Friday, the DA and the ANC reached a deal — just minutes before parliament met — to co-operate. The co-operation so far and ultimately is about the re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa. The rest of the deal will be worked out on the fly. It's that typical South African myth of being able to fix a plane while flying it. If the GNU works, it will be more by fluke than design...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.