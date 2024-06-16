Newsmaker
‘We’re not the worst in the world’: Transnet CEO on SA's ports
SA's ports are improving and World Bank ranking is inaccurate, says Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips
17 June 2024 - 06:46
Michelle Phillips, group CEO of Transnet, says the recently released World Bank 2023 container port performance index ranking South Africa's ports as the worst in the world is inaccurate, unhelpful and serves no useful purpose.
It can't be used to help improve the competitiveness of ports such as Cape Town, Ngqura and Durban, which it ranked as the worst in the world at 405,404 and 398 respectively, she says...
