Eskom wants Nersa to revise utility’s tariffs in run-up to new electricity market
CFO Calib Cassim said the current cycle for tariff applications will end in March 2025, and Eskom hopes to get a decision from Nersa by the end of 2024
26 May 2024 - 08:11
With the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill (ERA Bill) just a signature away from becoming law, Eskom has applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a review of the power utility’s tariff structure.
This comes as it seeks to protect its revenue from the opening up of the electricity market and the establishment of the transmission division as a stand-alone business that will service multiple clients. ..
