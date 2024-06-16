BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb
Business is committed to helping the government implement economic reforms
17 June 2024 - 06:37
The incoming administration faces several challenges. Arguably, the biggest albatross that hangs around our neck as a country is our high unemployment rate, particularly the two-in-three youth unemployment rate.
The government must clearly articulate, commit to — and implement — the ongoing reforms that will contribute to boosting economic growth and reducing unemployment, recognising how critical it is for the country's future. Failing to do so would risk widespread social instability...
