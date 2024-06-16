Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town?
CEO of high-speed rail service has ambitious vision for the private-public partnership
17 June 2024 - 06:41
The pandemic’s legacy of remote working and resistance to being cooped up in enclosed spaces with strangers have slashed Gautrain passenger numbers, with the country’s only high-speed rail network transporting just over half the passengers it did pre-Covid.
However, this has not derailed its expansion plans. Now in its 14th year of operation, Gautrain is adding 150km to its 80km network, with construction of the first phase of the expansion — between Marlboro in Sandton and Little Falls on the West Rand — expected to commence next year. ..
