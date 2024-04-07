Tyme Bank aims for top-three spot
Digital-only bank targets wealthier customers as part of growth plans
07 April 2024 - 05:50
Tyme Bank, the digital-only bank owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, has set its sights on becoming attractive to affluent customers as part of its efforts to grow into one of South Africa's top three retail banks.
CEO and co-founder Coen Jonker said Tyme's ambition is to reach that target in the next three years and be the leader in quality for customers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.