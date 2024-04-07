National Empowerment Fund in push for more black businesses
07 April 2024 - 05:38
The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) says more black people should own and manage successful businesses if high unemployment and the cost-of-living crisis are to be addressed.
Acting CEO Mzi Dayimani said in an interview with Business Times that black people, the NEF’s target market, were still not well represented in the mainstream of the economy, and the fund has made it its mission to fix the imbalance. ..
