Chips are down for chocolate lovers as prices set to rise
Cocoa costs triple as Ghana and Ivory Cost crops hit by disease, bad weather
07 April 2024 - 05:26
Chocolate lovers might fear the adage: a moment on the lips, a lifetime on the hips. But there's more bad news. Their favourite treat is expected to cost more in the coming months as producers battle soaring cocoa prices.
Cocoa prices have more than tripled over the past year as disease and adverse weather in Ghana and Ivory Coast pushed the global market to a third successive deficit, Reuters reports. Ghana and Ivory Coast supply more than 60% of the world's beans. ..
