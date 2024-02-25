Gold Fields acts on workplace bullying
An independent review found evidence of bullying, racism and sexual harassment
25 February 2024 - 05:49
Gold producer Gold Fields, which reported more than $1bn (R19bn) in free cash flow from operations in the year ended December, is implementing the recommendations of a consultancy firm that found widespread workplace bullying at the company last year.
In its independent review into workplace culture at Gold Fields operations around the world, Elizabeth Broderick & Co found that half of the participants at the company were bullied, 23% of women and 7% of men had been sexually harassed, and 15% had experienced racism...
