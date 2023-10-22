Netflix raises prices as it adds 9-million subscribers
The company credited the recent gains to its crackdown on password-sharing and a steady flow of new programming
22 October 2023 - 08:48
Netflix increased subscription prices for some of its streaming plans in the US, Britain and France this week as it shattered new customer expectations.
The company picked up almost 9-million subscribers around the globe, surpassing the 6-million expected by Wall Street analysts, according to LSEG. Netflix said it expected a similar number of additions in this quarter...
